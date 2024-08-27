Hyderabad police launch POSH education workshop

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council on (HCSC) on Tuesday, August 27, launched workshops to address sexual harassment in workplaces and communities.

The inaugural session focuses on educating Internal Committee members from various organizations about the Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013. The primary objective of this program is to bridge the knowledge gap surrounding the act and empower organizations to implement it effectively. The program was inaugurated at Federation of Telangana Chamber Commerce and Industry..

The POSH Act, which mandates the formation of internal committees in all organisations, is crucial for ensuring a safe and secure environment for employees, particularly women.

However, despite this legal mandate, there is still a need for greater awareness and understanding of the Act’s provisions among companies.

The workshop series is designed to address these gaps by offering comprehensive training that includes legal aspects, psychological insights into the behavior of perpetrators, and a better understanding of the vulnerabilities faced by victims.

In this first session, over 100 participants from corporate organizations have registered, demonstrating a keen interest in improving compliance and understanding of the act.

While the response from the private sector has been overwhelming, there remains a significant gap in awareness within government departments, which also play a critical role in dealing with these issues.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad and Chairman, HCSC, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, also extended his wholehearted support, recognising the importance of such initiatives in the wake of recent workplace incidents.

Additionally, the workshop received strong backing from the women and child welfare department, secretary to government of Telangana and commissioner of women and child development, Karuna, serving as the guest of honor.

The department has been pivotal in the implementation of the POSH Act across the country and continues to play a crucial role in closing gaps in understanding and compliance.

As part of this initiative, HCSC has also launched 10 short videos on the subject of POSH. These videos, each around one minute long, are designed to be powerful tools for raising awareness. The videos will be displayed in public spaces, including cinema theatres, to ensure they reach a broader audience, including women in the unorganized sector.