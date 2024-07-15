Hyderabad: Police lock protesting students inside City Central Library

Hyderabad: The protest demanding postponing Group II, III, and District Selection Committee (DSC) examination took an ugly turn on Monday night when police resorted to a lathicharge on students at City Central Library Chikkadpally.

A large group of students assembled on the library premises and attempted to take a protest rally to Chikkadpally. Police rushed to the library and detained nearly 20 protestors.

The remaining protestors tried to run away into the library. The police who came in large numbers thrashed the protestors all of whom rushed into the library.

Govt job aspirants Locked inside city central Library amid protests to increase group2,3 posts and rescheduling exams pic.twitter.com/UJFksNRKMU — Naveena (@TheNaveena) July 15, 2024

A tense atmosphere prevails at the library as about 100 policemen cordoned off the area from all sides. The gates were locked to prevent students from coming on the road.

Since two days, late night protests have been taking place at Ashoknagar and Chikkadpally demanding the postponing of DSC examination.

Former Minister, Harish Rao condemned the police lathicharge on students at City Central Library. He said the government instead of resolving the DSC candidates’ issues are using the police to silence their voice.