Hyderabad: Police nab 27-year-old for sexually assaulting minor

According to reports, the accused kidnapped the girl from Sultan Bazar metro station and took her to Vijayawada.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 8:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police apprehended a 27-year-old construction worker for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on Thursday, May 23.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Madha Hari Krishna, a resident of Nalgonda district. He kidnapped the girl from Sultan Bazar metro station and took her to Vijayawada. Subsequently, he married her and sexually assaulted the victim at a lodge. 

Based on a complaint, the police had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The accused is currently placed under remand and further investigation is ongoing.

