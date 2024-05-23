Hyderabad: Police nab 27-year-old for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police apprehended a 27-year-old construction worker for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on Thursday, May 23.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Madha Hari Krishna, a resident of Nalgonda district. He kidnapped the girl from Sultan Bazar metro station and took her to Vijayawada. Subsequently, he married her and sexually assaulted the victim at a lodge.

Based on a complaint, the police had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The accused is currently placed under remand and further investigation is ongoing.