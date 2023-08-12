Hyderabad: Police nab 4-member gang for cellphone snatching

Hyderabad: The Mahankali police on Friday nabbed a four-member gang responsible for cellphone snatchings in different parts of the city.

According to the police, the accused were involved in two cases filed in the Mahankali police station’s jurisdiction, one case in Gopalpuram police station limits and another at the Jawaharnagar Police Station.

The gang was headed by its kingpin Bariya Rakesh Nagaraj Yadav, police said. Police also recovered nine cell phones and an amount of Rs 2000 from the accused.

Police divulged that the gang operated by using a Honda Dio scooter that belonged to one of the accused, Bellamkonda Saikrishna, who was also a Zomato delivery person.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police solve Shamshabad woman murder case

The gang confessed to having sold one Oppo Cell phone for Rs.5000, of which they utilized Rs.3000 for expenses, police added.

Out of two cell phones stolen from a Hakimpet puncture shop under Jawaharnagar police station limits, one was sold for Rs.3000, police said.

Police remanded the accused to judicial custody after adding appropriate sections 102 CrPC for unclaimed cell phones, to the existing section 382 IPC. They were also booked for driving without a license and for tripling, police said.