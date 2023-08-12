Hyderabad: Police solve Shamshabad woman murder case

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad police arrested a woman who had allegedly strangulated a lady to death and burned her body at an open place on Friday morning.

The accused, Shaik Rizwana Begum, 29, had obtained loans from the deceased Vadla Manjula, 48, a resident of Rallaguda Doddi village in Shamshabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Rizwana took loans of Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 50,000, and Rs. 50,000 on three different instances and was paying huge interest to Manjula.

“Due to constant harassment of Manjula to pay interest and clear the loan, Rizwana planned to kill her. As part of her plan, she called Manjula to her house on Thursday evening to pay interest and write a bond for repaying the loan amount soon,” said K Narayana Reddy, DCP Shamshabad zone.

When Manjula arrived, she demanded Rizwana arrange Biryani for her. “Vexed with her attitude, Rizwana strangulated the woman leading to her death on the spot. After Manjula died Rizwana took away a gold chain from the neck of the deceased. The next morning, she wrapped the body in a mat and dragged it away to an open place near her house and set it on fire after pouring petrol,” said K Narayana Reddy.

Some labourers on Friday morning noticed the charred body and informed the police on Dial 100. The police came to know that there was a woman missing case lodged at Shamshabad police and took the husband of Manjula to the mortuary where he identified her body as that of his wife.

On suspicion of the man, the police apprehended Rizwana and took her to the police station. On interrogation, she admitted to killing Manjula to avoid paying the loan and to take away the gold she was wearing.

The police produced Rizwana before the court and sent her to jail.