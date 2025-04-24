Hyderabad police nab ICICI employee for scamming victim of Rs 1.22 Cr

Hyderabad: A relationship manager with ICICI Bank was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for cheating a man by getting him to invest Rs 1.22 crore in fraudulent stocks. The accused was using his position to provide cyber fraudsters via the Telegram app for commissions.

According to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police, the accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar, 31, who worked at ICICI Bank’s Omega-I branch in Greater Noida. After his arrest, it was found that he is involved in 23 cases all over India and an amount of Rs 6 crores in transactions were carried out through his account.

Cyber Crime police officials from Hyderabad found that he formed as organized group and cheated the innocent people on the pretext of providing trading tips. The fraud came to light after the victim, a resident of Secunderabad, approached the police. He lodged a complaint stating that the online fraudsters contacted him through the Telegram ID: Doll6726@ Navyaand and persuaded him to invest by offering free trading tips to buy and sell stocks.

After a few days, they redirected him to trading applications provided by fraudsters for guidance in trading commodities and to reportedly earn huge profits. Believing them, the victim transferred Rs 1.22 crore. A case was under section 66 C, D of the IT Act-2008 and sections 384, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the BNS with the Cyber Crime police in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad police has also advised citizens to be aware of such fake investment social media groups on apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and Meta. Victims of cybercrime fraud can immediately dial 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.