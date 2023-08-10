Hyderabad: Police nab man for selling banned foreign cigarettes

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th August 2023 6:29 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The South Zone Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Chandrayangutta police on Thursday nabbed a person for selling banned foreign cigarettes.

Contraband worth over Rs 1.1 lakhs was seized from the accused, police said in a statement.

According to the police, the accused, Omer Bin Ilyas Zumbali, who hails from Barkas, resorted to selling banned cigarettes after income from running a general store fell short in providing for his family.

Zumbali procured the cigarettes and stored them at his store and home for further selling, the police said. Azher, a resident of Hafeez Baba Nagar from whom Zumbali sourced the cigarettes, is absconding.

Zumbali would further sell the contraband to customers for maximum profit, according to the police.

