Hyderabad police nab serial thief; over 150 cases in Old City

He was arrested first when he was 18 years old and had stolen brass utensils in Chaderghat and sent to Musheerabad jail.

Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 12th April 2025 8:26 am IST
Hyderabad: A wall painter Sunil Shetty was arrested by the Bandlaguda police in a theft case on Friday, April 11. The police recovered 35 grams of gold from him.

Mohammed Saleem alias Sunil Shetty, 51, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta in old city targeted houses in old city of Hyderabad.

So far he is involved in 150 cases in Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Balapur, Pahadishareef, Mailardevpally, Hussainialam, Kamatipura, Kanchanbagh, and Santoshnagar police station limits.

He focused on Old City houses because of presence of big open roof for ventilation. He was released from prison in April 2025 first week and soon committed two burglaries. After committing theft he visited tourist places and enjoyed helicopter rides too.

