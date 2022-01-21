Hyderabad: Police nab six; bust 800 kilo grams of ganja

Hyderabad: Miyanpur police and a special operations team on Friday busted a gang near Shamshabad for possessing 800 kg ganja, which was being transported to Maharashtra.

The accused were identified as Ashok Khule, Amol Athwale, Rahul Kumar Singh, Vilash Jagannath Phachore , Firoz Momin and Sudam Ghotekar. The siezed drugs were being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra via Telangana.

The police also seized cash worth Rs 2100, five mobile phones worth Rs 1,80,000 along with an I20 car that was used to transport ganja. The police said Vikas Jadhav, the primary accused is on the run along with Subhash Kumar alias Rahul kumar, the supplier.

Five of the accused belong to Maharashtra while other are from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh . Vikas and Vilash have been involved in drug peddling for some time now, transporting the drug from Odisha to Maharashtra via Andhra Pradesh. Rahul and Vilash were responsible for the trasportation of ganja with some assistance from Ashok and Amol, who transport ganja to various places.

On January 19, Ashok, Rahul ,Vilash and Sudam traveled to Odisha were the drugs were loaded in the vehicle. Later that night the accused planned to travel to Nashik via Hyderabad. However they were intercepted by Miyapur police and the Special operations team at the toll booth at Miyapur X roads.