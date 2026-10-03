Hyderabad police nabs 49 foreigners for overstaying, illegal acts

Hyderabad: In a month-long operation, Hyderabad City Police lodged 49 foreign nationals in holding cells for overstaying their visa or violating immigration regulations, and deported 12 of them.

The operation started on August 31 and was conducted in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Police station-wise, Tolichowki recorded the highest number of apprehensions at 30. This was followed by six apprehensions each under Langar House and Mehdipatnam, three under Rajendranagar, two under Banjara Hills and one each under Saifabad and Gudimalkapur.

Certain foreigners were also found indulging in illegal activities, police said.

One of them was allegedly involved in a counterfeit currency racket, while several others were found possessing illegal drugs.

A Kenyan national who had entered on a tourist visa was allegedly found involved in prostitution activities.

Another person was reportedly found working as a translator/intermediary for foreign patients in hospitals. They would collect translation/service charges from patients and, in certain cases, receive a commission of approximately 15 per cent of the hospital bill.

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Advice to house owners

Hyderabad Police has asked people providing accommodation to foreigners to verify their passport, visa and other relevant documents and submit Form III/C for reporting their stay.