Hyderabad Police nabs actor as woman alleges sexual exploitation

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police arrested wrestler and actor Saurav Gurjar at Mumbai airport for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman under the pretext of marriage.

He was remanded to judicial remand for 14 days on Sunday, September 20.

The complainant, a 29-year-old woman from Nanakramguda, said she connected with the Brahmastra actor in 2021 on Instagram, according to the Gachibowli police. According to her complaint, the two became intimate after their initial meeting on December 25, 2021.

She said that during their first in-person meeting, he pledged to marry her. They cohabited in both the United States and India, she said, adding that he persuaded her to leave her job in the US under the pretence of launching a joint business, as reported by India Today. However, his behaviour changed often, leaving her unable to focus on her career.

Promised wife-like rights

“During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married. He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me,” the woman’s complaint read.

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Often blocked complainant when confronted

Further, whenever she questioned him about marriage during their five-year relationship, he would block her number and leave her without an answer. According to the report, the woman claimed Gurjar lived with her from October 2025 to March 2026. After cohabiting in Hyderabad, he vanished without warning, she said.

“He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him,” she alleged.

The complainant said Gurjar helped her move to Hyderabad, and she relocated with the expectation that they would live together. The actor, however, failed to follow through with his promises and continued making false promises of marriage. The woman said he repeatedly subjected her to sexual exploitation and harassment.

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Case registered

Following the complaint, the authorities have registered a case under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “We also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him,” said Gachibowli Inspector K Saidulu.

The officer said, “On the night of September 17, he was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport when he arrived from the Middle East. Our team brought him to Hyderabad on Saturday (September 19) and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday.”

Who is Saurav Gurjar

Born in Madhya Pradesh, 40-year-old Gurjar is an actor and professional wrestler, known for his role as Bhima in the TV show Mahabharat. He is also known for his tenure in WWE under the ring name Sanga. He is also a former national kickboxing champion.