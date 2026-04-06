Hyderabad Police nabs two Odisha suppliers, local peddler in drug bust

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) arrested three persons and seized four kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2.5 lakh on Saturday, April 4.

Those arrested include two suppliers, G Rakesh alias Rebel, 25, a bike mechanic, and Vijay Kumar, 21, a construction worker, both from Malkangiri district in Odisha, and a local peddler, Kotha Tirumala Reddy, 27, a driver from Borabanda.

A scooter and three mobile phones were also seized.

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According to the police, Tirumala Reddy, who turned to drug peddling after his fish aquarium business collapsed in 2024, sourced ganja from the two Odisha-based suppliers and sold it to local consumers at a markup, accepting payment in cash and through UPI.

The suppliers, in turn, procured the consignments from an absconding accused identified only as Chotu, operating from Odisha. On some occasions, Tirumala Reddy travelled to the Odisha border to collect the contraband. On other occasions, the suppliers delivered it directly to Hyderabad.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Borabanda Police Station.