Hyderabad police prepare for polling day on November 30



Hyderabad: The top brass of the Hyderabad police are making all out arrangements in coordination with election commission to prevent bogus voting during Telangana State Assembly Elections 2023.

The police identified close to 600 polling stations where bogus voting is expected. Cameras are installed outside the booths by the election commission authorities at such polling station.

A list of polling stations with high numbers of Absent Deceased and Shifted (ADS) voters in previous elections is available with the election authorities and has been shared with police to help identify the critical and trouble prone polling stations.

The closed circuit cameras installed could cover a distance of 200 meters and monitored on real time basis from election control room, said a senior official of Hyderabad police.

At such polling stations women police and central police force would be deployed to prevent bogus voting and anyone found indulging in bogus voting will be booked.

On election day, 300 police pickets and vehicle checking points will be set up in the city. Special teams like striking force, special striking force and quick reaction team will patrol and deployed at sensitive points.

The police will not allow election agents to frequently move in and out of the polling booths.

Civil police will keep a watch on the critical polling stations.

The police will not allow anyone to move in groups and processions on polling day, the official told.