Hyderabad police pull up Raja Singh for ditching security during bike tour

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City police took a serious note of Bharatiya Janata Party Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s ‘Old City’ motorbike tour sans his security team to give a ‘live telecast of illegal cattle sale’ in the city.

The Hyderabad city police is likely to issue a notice to the BJP leader for his “misadventure.”

On Saturday, May 31, Raja Singh took to the streets on his bullet motorcycle along with his handful of followers. He toured Talabkatta, Bhavani Nagar, Injanboli (Chandrayangutta), Baba Nagar, Bahadurpura, Santosh Nagar, Yakutpura, and Golconda, while his associates recorded the visit.

“I personally visited multiple areas in #Hyderabad and found that cow calves are openly being sold for slaughter ahead of Bakrid, a serious violation of animal protection laws and a threat to communal harmony,” reads his X post.

The Hyderabad police provided a 2+2 security cover and a bullet-resistant Scorpio vehicle to the Hindutva leader after he complained of receiving frequent death threats.

The police have, time and again, asked Raja Singh not to move in the city without security. However, it looks like the BJP leader is in no mood to listen to the authorities.

In the entire video uploaded on his social media platforms, his security officers are missing.

The police had already issued him a notice earlier for failing to comply with the instructions to follow the security protocols.

Raja Singh rose to popularity for his constant hate speeches against the Muslim community.