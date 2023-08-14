Hyderabad: Police raids to nab suspects in Bawazir murder case continue

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force continued raids at multiple locations in Pahadishareef, Shaheennagar and other areas on Monday to apprehend some suspects allegedly involved in the murder case of social activist Shaik Sayeed Bawazir.

Shaik Sayeed Bawazir, a resident of Barkas, was allgedly murdered at an office located on the first floor of a building on Bandlaguda road. Police had earlier detained three persons in connection with the murder of the social worker.

Taking serious note of the crime, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand directed the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force to work along with the Bandlaguda police and conduct an in-depth investigation into the murder case.

Some teams have also gone to some other cities and towns in India following information of the suspects hiding there.

Meanwhile, family members of AIMIM leader Ahmed Saddi held a press meet at their residence, alleging that police were harassing them. They said police teams had been storming into their house late in the night.

The funeral of Shaik Sayeed Bawazir was held on Saturday at Barkas playground and scores of people attended the funeral prayers and the procession. The body was laid to rest at the Barkas graveyard located on Errakunta road.

Shaik Sayeed Bawazir, came into limelight after he started making videos, raising civic issues plaguing the Jalpally municipality on social media. He was attacked previously by some persons for highlighting some issues.

On the day of his murder, he had released a video claiming that he was getting threatening phone calls and messages. The family, in their complaint to the police, named Jalpally municipality chairman Abdullah Saddi, AIMIM leader Ahmed Saddi, Ibrahim Bin Khalifa and other people.

Shaik Sayeed Bawazir was arrested previously by the police in a sexual offence case. However, he was later acquitted by the court.