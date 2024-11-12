Hyderabad police recover Rs 2.91L lost to cyber fraud

The victim was asked to install an apk file on his phone sent to him on WhatsApp following which his phone was hacked.

Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police refunded Rs 2,91,726 to a person who lost the amount in a cyber fraud.

In his complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) on November 2, the victim said that he received a call from the HDFC to increase his credit card limit, where he was asked for personal details, including the credit card number. He was instructed to install an APK file that was sent to him on WhatsApp.

As the victim installed the app, his phone was hacked and money worth Rs 2.91 lakh was debited from his HDFC credit card without him disclosing the One Time Password (OTP). Following the complaint, the cybercrime unit identified malware that compromised the phone’s security.

