Hyderabad Police recovers 30 lost mobiles through CEIR

Public should immediately report lost or stolen mobile phones through the CEIR portal or approach the nearest police station.

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Group of people at Kulsumpura police station with recovered mobile phones.

Hyderabad: In a successful operation, the Kulsumpura Police traced and recovered 30 lost mobiles via the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) application.

After completing the necessary formalities, the mobiles were returned to their rightful owners. They expressed their happiness and thanked the police for the prompt action.

The Hyderabad City Police urged the public to immediately report any lost or stolen mobile phones through the CEIR portal and notify the nearest police station to enable prompt action for tracing and recovering the devices.

Subhan Bakery
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