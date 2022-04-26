Hyderabad: Police recruitment training project office inaugurated

Hyderabad: A large number of inspectors’ and constables’ posts are to be filled in the coming days in Telangana. The Human Welfare Foundation (HWF) Telangana Chapter has made a plan to guide the aspiring candidates. A special meeting has been held at the HWF office at Humayun Nagar attended by the city’s Muslim Scholars and intellectuals.

Speaking on the occasion the former DGP of AP Syed Anwarul Huda IPS retired said that many organizations and individuals are working to create awareness among the youths. “If all of them work collectively under a single platform the results could be more fruitful.”

General Secretary of the Foundation for Telangana and AP Iqbal Hussain said that a committee of intellectuals was set up this year to select 100 candidates to train them for police jobs.

The meeting was also attended by Zakiuddin Mohammed, Regional Director Sahulat Microfinance Society, Azam Khan Director HWF and Mohammed Azharuddin PR secretary Jamaat-e-Islami in Telangana to express their opinions.