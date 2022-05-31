Hyderabad police registers case against BJP’s Nupur Sharma over comments on Prophet

Hyderabad: The Cybercrimes department of the Hyderabad police has registered a case against BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged derogatory and blasphemous remarks against the founder of Islam Prophet Mohammed.

Taking cognizance of a TV debate on a National TV Channel broadcasted on May 27, 2022, a suo-moto case under IPC sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between two groups), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against her.

P Ravindar, Sub-Inspector of Police cyber crimes in his complaint with the SHO Cybercrimes alleged that on a TV channel debate Nupur Sharma had used abusive words against the Prophet Mohammed insulting Islam.

“The malicious statement of Sharma hurts the sentiments and feelings of Muslims. her statement has enraged and offended all Muslims and the Muslim community cannot bear any insult against the Prophet,” he said.

The SI in his complaint also said that she targeted the beliefs and tenets of Islam with an intention of creating disharmony, feelings enmity, hatred and ill-will between the Muslims and non-Muslims. Since then, the video of her statement has gone viral and was being widely circulated on the internet.

Meanwhile, the Cybercrime police have also booked former BJP leader Qavi Abassi of the Inquilab party for allegedly making a statement against Nupur Sharma by announcing a bounty of 1 crore rupees to anyone who beheads her.