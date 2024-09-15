Hyderabad police rejects drone permission during Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: The city police have rejected requests from various media outlets and online content creators for covering the Ganesh festivities using camera-mounted drones during the immersion. The authorities have cited security and privacy concerns as the reason for the denial of permission.

The Hyderabad police further cited that the use of drones can be a threat to the public in densely crowded areas if a malfunction occurs.

The police encouraged media personnel to cover the Ganesh festivities using traditional methods instead of flying drones. News channels and social media platforms were advised not to submit further applications for drone permits.

Also Read Ganesh immersion procession routes in Hyderabad announced; traffic curbs imposed

Hyderabad is preparing for a grand Ganesh immersion on September 17. The celebration’s highlight is the Khairtabad Ganesh, India’s tallest Ganesh idol at 70 feet. This idol draws thousands of visitors each year and will be immersed in Hussain Sagar on the eleventh day of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The city’s police force is trying to put its best efforts to ensure the festival is conducted safely and without any difficulties. The police have released traffic restrictions during the day of idol immersion.