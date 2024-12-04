Hyderabad: Encroachments removed from footpaths in Kothapet

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar traffic police along with authorities from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday, December 4, removed small shops and vendors in the Kothapet area after they were found encroaching footpaths designated for pedestrians.

Officials said that due to the encroachments, pedestrians were forced to walk on the road along the incoming traffic, thus causing a risk of accidents and traffic congestion.

The authorities faced mild resistance from a few vendors who stressed that the action would impact their livelihood.

This is not the first time traffic police conducted an encroachment drive. In March this year, a similar drive was conducted near the Chaitanyapuri Metro Rail station where over 150 fruit vendors were evicted after they were found occupying footpaths and causing traffic jams.