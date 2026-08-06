Hyderabad police rescue abducted 8 month old in 3 hours

Hyderabad: An eight-month-old boy was back in his parents’ arms within three hours of being allegedly abducted by a watchwoman at his family’s home in Boduppal, after police tracked her down to Karmanghat using technical surveillance and a network of special teams.

The accused, Nalla Durga Bhavani, worked as a watchwoman at the child’s residence and was arrested once the infant was recovered safe. Legal formalities were completed before the boy was handed back to his parents.

Uppal DCP Suresh Kumar said the Medipally SHO received a Dial 100 call around 3 pm reporting the abduction, following which six special teams were deployed in response. Alerts were sent out to major railway stations, and teams were dispatched to Devarakonda and Suryapet in coordination with local DSPs. Technical evidence led investigators to Karmanghat, where the child was found unharmed.

Also Read Woman arrested while purchasing new born in Hyderabad’s Balapur

The case comes just days after Hyderabad police foiled an attempt to sell a four-day-old baby girl in the city’s Balapur area. Police rescued the infant on July 31, minutes before she was to be handed over for a payment that was negotiated at Rs 5 lakh. The accused in that case, Waheeda Khatoon, allegedly targeted the newborn’s mother after she delivered at Malakpet Government Maternity Hospital, using an intermediary to broker the deal. However, police laid a trap and made the arrest. Further investigation is underway, with a probe into a probable larger trafficking racket.