Woman arrested while purchasing new born in Hyderabad’s Balapur

The accused, Waheeda Khatoon, had allegedly asked to purchase the infant for Rs 5 lakh.

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Close-up of a sleeping newborn baby with tiny hand curled near face.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested by Balapur police on Friday, July 31, for allegedly targeting poor women at maternity hospitals and facilitating the sale of newborns.

According to preliminary information, a woman identified as Afreen, a resident of Golconda, had delivered a baby girl at the Malakpet Government Maternity Hospital on July 28.

Learning of this, the accused, Waheeda Khatoon, allegedly approached her and asked to purchase the infant for Rs 5 lakh.

Subhan Bakery

Acting on credible information, Balapur police conducted a raid in the Shaheen Nagar area and allegedly caught the accused red-handed while the baby was being handed over.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police are trying to ascertain whether more people are involved in the alleged baby sale racket.

Further details are awaited.

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