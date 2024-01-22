Hyderabad police seeks applications for SPO posts: Know how to apply

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies, offering Rs 26,000 per month with no leaves

Updated: 22nd January 2024 4:21 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police has invited applications for the appointment of special police officers (SPO) on a temporary basis in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  

Those eligible to apply for the post include ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary forces and retired police personnel aged below 61 years. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies with remuneration of Rs 26,000 per month with no leaves. In case of leaves, salary will be deducted, the press release said. 

Interested candidates can visit the SPO office at CAR headquarters, in Petlaburj, Hyderabad. 

Documents to carry both original and Xerox: 

(i) Discharge Book / Discharge Certificate / Retirement Order.
(ii) Aadhar Card & PAN Card.
(iii) Technical Trade Proficiency Certificate if Applicable.
(iv) Valid Driving Licence LMV / HMV for Driver candidates only.
(v) Three passport-size photographs.

