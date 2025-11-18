Hyderabad police seize 3.1 kg ganja chocolates, 1.3 kg hash oil

Hyderabad: In two separate cases, the excise department recovered 3.1 kg of marijuana chocolates and 1,300 g of hash oil worth Rs 6.5 lakh on November 18.

On specific information, a special task force was conducting a raid at the Venu Gopala Swamy Temple on the BHCL to Chandanagar road.

The task force seized 3.1 kg of marijuana chocolates and 850 grams of marijuana from the main accused.

The suspect was identified as Narendra Kumar Pasetti from Orissa. Kumar allegedly brought the drugs from his state and sold them in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the accused’s bike, mobile phone, and ganja were submitted at the Serilingampally excise station.

In a different case, the police apprehended Vishal Sarkar (22) at the Asian Theatre in Quthbullapur Chinatal area.

Also Read 7 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested in Hyderabad

Sarkar, who is also from Orissa, was attempting to sell 1,300 grams of hash oil, which was confiscated by the district task force.

“The value of the seized hash oil is estimated to be Rs 6.50 lakh,” Excise superintendent Sheikh Fayazuddin confirmed.

The accused has been handed over to the Quthbullapur excise station.

