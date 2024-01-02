Hyderabad police seize 31 kg ganja from car; four arrested

They were transporting the contraband near Pisal Banda X Road on Monday afteroon at about 12:40 PM within the limits of Kanchanbagh Police Station, police said. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2024 6:47 pm IST
Hyderabad police seize 31 kg ganja worth 3.10 lakhs from a car

Hyderabad: Based on a tip-off, city police commissioners task force (south-east), along with Kanchanbagh police, intercepted a car and apprehended four individuals for smuggling 31 kg ganja worth Rs 3,10,000.  

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Six individuals including Shaik Abdul Faisal, Mohammed Sami Uddin, Mohd Amer, Husna Fatima, and Sajeeda Tabassum were arrested. They were transporting the contraband near Pisal Banda X Road on Monday afteroon at about 12:40 pm within the limits of Kanchanbagh Police Station, police said. 

Also Read
Hyderabad police commissioner leads ‘Say No To Drugs’

They were found in possession of 31.34 kilograms of ganja, with the seized contraband valued at approximately Rs 3,10,000. 

MS Education Academy

Investigations revealed that Faisal and Sami, residents of Mailardevpally, had hatched a plan to transport Ganja from Araku to Hyderabad for New Year 2024 celebrations, to make a profit. They were assisted by Ameer and Husna Fatima in this operation, police said.  

The main supplier, Rithesh, a resident of Koraput district, Odisha, is still at large and remains on the radar of police. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2024 6:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button