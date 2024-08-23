Hyderabad: Police seize 60 kg Ganja at Yacharam, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The city police have arrested two Andhra-based smugglers and seized 60 kg of ganja which was being transported to Bengaluru, at the inter-district check-post, Yacharam, Rangareddy district on Thursday evening, August 22.

The arrested are identified as Korra Babu Rao aged 25 and Burundi Kameshwar Rao aged 33, both natives of the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh.

The police have seized two mobile phones and a car, along with the contraband, with a collective worth of Rs 25 lakhs.

Also Read CCTV shows bystanders as engineering student in Hyderabad stabbed to death

Four other members of this gang are absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

The absconding members are identified as Shaik Masthan Wali & Duddu Malleshwar Rao, natives of Vishakapatnam, Srinivas Naidu, native of Narsipatnam Mandal of AP, Girish, a resident of Bengaluru.

According to the police, Korra Babu Rao and his relative Burundi Kameshwar Rao joined hands with Shaik Masthan Wali and Duddu Malleshwar Rao and procured 60 kg of contraband from Srinivas Naidu at Narsipatnam. The contraband was to be transported and delivered to Girish in Bengaluru.

The ganja smugglers were heading to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh via Khammam, Mirylaguda, Mallepally, Yacharam and Hyderabad.

Following a tip-off, Special Operations Team, Maheswaram Zone and Yacharam Police intercepted the car and seized the contraband.