Hyderabad: Police seize dry ganja from ‘birthday party’ in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A birthday party was busted by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday, September 11, at a guest house located in Gachibowli. Police seized 40 gms of dry ganja and liquor was recovered.

As many as 18 people including organisers were detained at the spot.

According to Gachibowli police inspector Sripathi Anjaneyulu, the attendees were playing cards, placing bets using money and consuming liquor and drugs.

” A birthday party was busted at a guest house. Police seized 40 grams of dry ganja from the spot. A case has been registered under sections 223, 292 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanahita (BNS) and section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act,” the police officer told Siasat.com.

A case has been booked and investigations are on.