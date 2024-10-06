Hyderabad police set to auction 1,212 unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police are set to auction 1,212 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles from different police stations across the city.

As per regulations, the auction will proceed under the authority of section 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004, read with section 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Individuals with objections or ownership claims regarding these vehicles can submit their applications to the Commissioner of Police at the ICCC in Banjara Hills within six months of the proclamation. If no claims are made, the vehicles will be auctioned.

Also Read Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes unit arrests 18 fraudsters

The details about the unclamined vehicles and auction particulars are available at the auction team located at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium in Goshamahal and can also be accessed on the official website: www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.