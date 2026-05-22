Hyderabad Police set up new SIT to probe crimes by Nepalese gangs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Thursday, May 21, set up a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe crimes committed by Nepalese gangs in the city.

The team was formed under the IT Cell and will function under the supervision of inspector Daniel Shanti Kumar.

The SIT comprises 20 police personnel, including sub-inspectors, head constables and police constables from CCS, Task Force, cybercrime wing, IT Cell and multiple police stations. The team includes both field and technical personnel to strengthen intelligence gathering and operational response.

The SIT has been tasked with tracing absconding accused allegedly involved in property offences, executing pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and identifying organised criminal networks linked to such crimes.

According to the orders, SIT will focus on coordinated investigations and quicker apprehension of accused persons involved in organised property offences, particularly those allegedly committed by Nepal gangs operating in Hyderabad.

The development comes two weeks after the murder of ex- Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Ranjan Ray’s wife was murdered at the IPS quarters in Jubilee Hills.

One held for the ex-IPS officer’s wife’s murder

On May 15, the police team investigating the murder of the wife of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Ranjan Ray’s wife has arrested one of the accused, identified as Sunil.

The investigation revealed that eight people were involved in the robbery at the ex-IPS officer’s house in Jubilee Hills.

Apart from the arrest, the police have detained the parents of Kalpana, the Nepalese domestic help who is the prime accused in the case.

Kalpana’s parents were detained from Maharashtra. Four other persons were also reportedly detained, though investigators were yet to ascertain their role in the case.

Police suspect some of them may have provided shelter and transportation to the accused after the murder. Meanwhile, police have arrested two other accused, Sunil Perriyar and a receiver reportedly named Gopi.