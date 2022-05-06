Hyderabad: Police sign MoU with three groups to curb drug menace

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th May 2022 6:49 pm IST

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday in coordination with the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three organizations to curb the growing menace of drugs along with providing treatment and rehabilitation to drug addicts.

According to the police, the organizations will arrange 12 outpatient counseling sessions in eight weeks for drug addicts, twice a week for the first four weeks and once a week for the next four weeks. In addition, random blood and urine tests will be conducted in the span of 8 weeks.

Asha Group Hospitals, Phoenix Rehab Services Pvt. Ltd, and Amrita Foundation Society are the three organizations which will carry out counselling sessions and de- addiction treatment for the growing number of addicts in Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

“Since December 2021 till April 2022, a whopping number of 126 drug cases have been registered around the city. Out of the 457 accused, 377 have been apprehended while 80 accused are on the run,” the city police said in a statement.  

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button