Hyderabad: Police sign MoU with three groups to curb drug menace

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday in coordination with the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three organizations to curb the growing menace of drugs along with providing treatment and rehabilitation to drug addicts.

According to the police, the organizations will arrange 12 outpatient counseling sessions in eight weeks for drug addicts, twice a week for the first four weeks and once a week for the next four weeks. In addition, random blood and urine tests will be conducted in the span of 8 weeks.

Asha Group Hospitals, Phoenix Rehab Services Pvt. Ltd, and Amrita Foundation Society are the three organizations which will carry out counselling sessions and de- addiction treatment for the growing number of addicts in Hyderabad.

“Since December 2021 till April 2022, a whopping number of 126 drug cases have been registered around the city. Out of the 457 accused, 377 have been apprehended while 80 accused are on the run,” the city police said in a statement.