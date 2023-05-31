Hyderabad: Police to auction 1743 abandoned, unclaimed vehicles

The Commissioner of Police, ICCC, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has urged anyone who has an objection or claims ownership or hypothecation stake in any of these vehicles to submit an application and claim the vehicle within six months of the proclamation date. Otherwise, the cars would be sold at auction.

Representative image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police will soon hold a public auction to dispose of 1743 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various models.

The unclaimed vehicles were proposed to be sold at a public auction in accordance with Section Seven of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act 2004, as amended by Section 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

The auction team is based in Goshamahal, Hyderabad, at the Shivkumar Lal Police Stadium. The vehicles and additional information on them is available on the Hyderabad City Police’s official website.

