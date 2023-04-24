Hyderabad police to crack down against illegal use of sirens

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Monday asked the traffic cops to conduct a special drive against the illegal use of sirens in the city.

The police have been directed to detain and seize all vehicles using unauthorized sirens.

Hyderabad police to take action against ambulances

The commissioner also directed the traffic cops to check ambulances, which have been reported to be using sirens even when they are not carrying patients or carrying fake patients. The use of sirens in such cases creates a disturbance in traffic flow and could cause accidents.

Responding to a tweet that highlighted the illegal use of sirens by a vehicle on April 23 from Tolichowki to Rethibowli, the commissioner agreed that the illegal use of sirens by all and sundry is creating a lot of traffic issues and disturbing the maintenance of traffic flow. He urged the public to keep reporting vehicles that are illegally using sirens and provide proof of such incidents.

Yes we agree with you that this illegal use of sirens by all and sundry is creating lot of traffic issues and disturbing maintenance of traffic flow.



— CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) April 24, 2023

Rules for use of sirens

As per the rules, sirens are allowed only in vehicles used as ambulances or for fire fighting or salvage purposes or vehicles used by police officers or operators of construction equipment vehicles or officers of the Motor Vehicles Department in the course of their duty. Therefore, any other use of sirens is illegal, and the police will take strict action against those violating the law.

The Hyderabad Police’s move to crack down against the illegal use of sirens is commendable. The misuse of sirens not only creates a disturbance in traffic flow but also poses a danger to the safety of other road users.