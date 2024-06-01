Hyderabad: Police to curb illegal cattle transport ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting was held on Friday at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills to prepare for Eid al Adha (Bakrid) in June. The meeting was led by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.

Officials from various departments, including Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Road Transport Authority (RTA), and the police commissionerates of Cyberabad and Rachakonda, participated in the discussions.

Commissioner Sreenivasa Reddy stressed the importance of setting up checkposts around the Hyderabad city commissionerate to prevent the illegal transportation of cattle. He instructed that vehicles transporting cattle without the required veterinary certificates should be seized.

The seized cattle are to be sent to designated goshalas, as prescribed by the GHMC, ensuring compliance with legal and ethical standards during the festive period.