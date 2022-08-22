Hyderabad police to increase number of patrolling vehicles

Hyderabad: The city police are all set to expand patrolling vehicles at Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills police stations to decrease the emergency response time due to the high number of dial 100 calls received from these areas.

A high-level committee including Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR Headquarters), Kartikeya, Joint CP (Detective Department), Gajarao Bhupal, and DCP (IT cell), Satish with the assistance of Additional DCP (Motor Transport), Burhan Ali, examined the current patrolling system and gave recommendations.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the Hyderabad police commission, CV Anand said that the committee was constructed to study the current patrolling system to upgrade visible policing, and optimize the utilization of resources available to restrain crime in large jurisdictional areas in the city.

The committee studied in depth the patrol car system, the dial 100 calls extent, and jurisdictions of all police stations in Hyderabad city with the help of previous one-year data before recommending.

Anand further stated that this move will majorly improve the response time of the field police officers to take up emergency calls quickly.

He also mentioned that police stations with great authority have been given extra fuel for their patrol vehicles. The 104 Police patrol cars are assigned additional fuel per month by justifying their workload and kilometers covered.