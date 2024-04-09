Hyderabad police warn as old Milad un Nabi video goes viral with false claims

In the video, traffic can be seen obstructed due to rally.

Milad un Nabi in hyderabad
Old Milad un Nabi video goes viral with false claims (Image: X)

Hyderabad City Police today warned individuals spreading an old video of Milad un Nabi with false claims.

It all began after many users started sharing an old video of a Milad un Nabi procession at Tank Bund with misleading claims. Some tried to project that the procession was recent.

In the video, traffic can be seen obstructed due to the rally. However, it is an old video.

Reacting to the false claims, Hyderabad City Police wrote, ‘It’s an old video from last year’s Milad Un Nabi Festival. A case was already registered. We request not to spread fake information; if not, we will initiate action.’

