Hyderabad police warn as old Milad un Nabi video goes viral with false claims

Hyderabad City Police today warned individuals spreading an old video of Milad un Nabi with false claims.

It all began after many users started sharing an old video of a Milad un Nabi procession at Tank Bund with misleading claims. Some tried to project that the procession was recent.

In the video, traffic can be seen obstructed due to the rally. However, it is an old video.

Its a old video last year Milad Un Nabi Festival, already a case was registered, we request not to spread fake information if not will initiate action. — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) April 9, 2024

