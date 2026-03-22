Hyderabad police warn girls about rising online exploitation cases

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have issued a warning to girls following an increase in online exploitation cases. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged young women to be careful while using social media platforms.

In a video message shared on social media, he said that cyber criminals are creating fake profiles using photos of attractive men or film personalities. These fake accounts are then used to connect with girls on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

After gaining trust, the accused reportedly convince victims to share personal photos and videos. Later, these are used to threaten and demand money from them.

Due to fear of social stigma, many victims do not report such cases. As a result, they suffer mental stress silently. In some serious situations, victims take extreme steps.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner advised girls not to fall for such traps and not to give in to blackmail. He asked victims to immediately inform their family members or contact the police by dialing 100.

He also assured that cyber criminals can be tracked even if they use fake identities or try to hide their digital presence.

Parents in Hyderabad have also been advised to stay aware of their children’s online activities and maintain open communication to prevent such incidents.

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Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police X handle also listed safety tips to avoid fake profiles scammers. They are