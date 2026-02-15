Hyderabad police warns against fake Ramzan ration offers

Hyderabad: With Ramzan less than a week away, Hyderabad police issued an advisory warning the public against fraudulent messages promising people free ration.

While the government will be providing 4.5 lakh gifts during the holy month, scammers have also pounced on the opportunity to commit identity theft.

Messages are circulating on social media about a free ration distribution scheme, asking people to fill out an application form for a “Ramzan Relief Package.”

The offer promises essential items such as flour, sugar, ghee, oil, pulses, gram flour, dates, rice and other items to Muslim families in need.

Cyber officials have warned that clicking on such links could risk compromising your phone security and have asked people to immediately delete such messages.

If fraudsters gain control of your device, they may use it to withdraw money from bank accounts or steal personal data and use that to extort money through blackmail, police warned.

The gift packages from the government are usually distributed through official channels, like masjid managing committees and not through social media.