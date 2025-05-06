Hyderabad police win top anti-narcotics honour at World Police Summit 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand and the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) have been awarded first place in the Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award at the World Police Summit (WPS) 2025.

The 3-day WPS is being organised by the Dubai police from May 13-15. Anand is set to receive the award on May 15

The summit is a premier global forum that brings together leading law enforcement professionals from over 138 countries. With participation from globally renowned agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Metropolitan Police (UK), the Australian Federal Police, and the German Police, among others.

The WPS promotes strategic collaboration, exchange of best practices, and delivers impactful solutions and insights to address the challenges of modern policing.

This year’s award nominations witnessed intense global competition. Entries received from a wide spectrum of police units across continents underwent a rigorous two-stage evaluation process conducted by a jury comprising skilled practitioners and Dubai police.

Also Read Telangana ACB grills Kaleshwaram engineer in chief

Evaluation parameters included impact on anti-narcotics supply, decline in substance use, community engagement, interagency collaboration, etc. In the first stage, each judge reviewed and scored the entries, and the top five entries in each category were shortlisted.

In the second stage, the shortlisted entrants were contacted and invited to participate in a virtual meeting to substantiate their initiatives and enforcement measures. In this virtual meeting, the Hyderabad commissioner of police delivered a comprehensive presentation and elucidated the enforcement measures.

He emerged as the top awardee, marking an extraordinary achievement not only for Telangana police but also for the country’s collective anti-narcotics efforts. Central to this recognition is the pioneering work of H-NEW, which has implemented a holistic approach to drug control, including the following

Multi-agency coordination with ED, NCB, DRI, GST, Excise, FRRO, Drugs Control Administration, and Counter-Intelligence

Community outreach through Anti-drug committees in colleges and sustained public awareness initiatives

Strong enforcement action leading to the busting of international and interstate peddling networks, dark web interventions, deportation of foreign offenders, and a significant decline in drug supply

Rehabilitation focus, integrating support for victims of substance abuse alongside enforcement.

The award also serves as a powerful encouragement for continued excellence, reinforcing the Hyderabad city police’s dedication to advancing the state government’s mission of a drug-free Telangana.

In a message to the Hyderabad commissioner of police, the WPS said, “This is a recognition of your remarkable achievements in advancing security and safety, and your efforts in promoting awareness and impactful change across communities and nations.”