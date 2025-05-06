Telangana ACB grills Kaleshwaram engineer in chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, May 5, continued questioning Bhookya Hariram, the engineer in chief of the Kaleshwaram project, in the disproportionate assets case.

The ACB officials reportedly verified documents seized from the accused. On suspicion of benami transactions, officials examined Hariram’s bank account statements and reportedly questioned him about income sources beyond his official salary. When he claimed to have invested in agricultural and residential land at low prices, which were later appreciated, officials reportedly raised doubts over cash transactions and underreported purchase values.

The value of the seized property is likely to be calculated and the ACB is reportedly likely to serve notices to people who made transactions with the Hariram for questioning. On May 2 , the ACB was granted five day custody of the accused till May 6.

On April 26, the ACB raided 13 locations associated to Hariram and found that the accused had amassed illegal assets.

ACB nabs Kaleshwaram project engineer

Hariram has been alleged to have amassed several properties through unlawful practices and dubious means during his service. The ACB has unearthed documents pertaining to a villa at Shaikpet, a villa at Kondapur, a flat in Srinagar Colony, a flat in Madhapur, a flat in Narsingi, commercial space at Amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh, 28 acres of agricultural land at Markook mandal in Mahabubnagar district, 20 guntas of land in Patancheruvu, 2 independent houses at Srinagar Colony, a farmhouse spread over 6 acres with a mango orchard at Bommalramaram mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a building under construction at Kothagudem, an open plot at Quthbullapur in Hyderabad, an open plot in Miryalaguda, 2 four-wheelers including a BMW car, gold ornaments, and bank deposits.

The engineer in chief is accused of using his position to amass these movable and immovable properties. The ACB also stated that the market value of the said properties was higher than the official value.