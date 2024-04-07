Hyderabad: Poll officials to face criminal charges for skipping training

Hyderabad: Government officials, including teachers, who did not attend the electoral training session on Saturday, April 6, will face legal action, district election officer Ronald Rose has said.



This move has marked a significant departure from past leniency by district election authorities towards such defiance.

The GHMC commissioner and district election officer, Ronald Rose, has directed the authorities to press criminal charges against 2,037 assistant polling officials and 1,773 polling officials who were not present at the training session.

These training classes were designed to equip poll workers with the necessary knowledge to carry out their tasks on election day and to prepare them for the Lok Sabha elections.