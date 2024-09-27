Hyderabad: Ponnam warns against videos criticising CM, ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has warned that those spreading false information and misleading the people through social media, where the use of objectionable language against the chief minister, ministers or their family members is shared, will be booked by the police.

Addressing the media in the wake of protests against the State government against the demolitions by Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) in various places in the city on Friday, Ponnam said that he has informed the city police commissioner to take strict action against those who have been circulating such videos.

“If you have a problem with the government and if you want to criticise the chief minister, ministers and others, there is law, courts, democracy and above all there is ballot. But it is not good culture to use harsh words against people’s representatives and their families,” he cautioned.

He recalled that in the previous government, for any social media post Congress workers used to be picked up by the police even in the middle of the night.