Hyderabad: Portion of Bandlaguda MRO office’s ceiling collapses

Hyderabad: Government officials had a narrow escape on Tuesday, October 28, when large chunks of the ceiling’s plaster in Bandlaguda mandal revenue office chipped and fell to the ground. The ceiling fan also collapsed.

About half a dozen employees were sitting and doing work when big pieces of plaster fell all of a sudden. The staff, fearing for their lives, left the office and ran outside.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

“We have been informing the concerned officials about the danger. Due to rains, the plastering gave way and it collapsed,” complained a staff member.

The office, built in 2003, is in a dilapidated form. Officials worry about the safety and feel the structure can collapse anytime. They demanded immediate repair works to prevent further mishaps.

The tahsildar office is visited by scores of people on a daily basis.

Revenue transactions and maintenance of revenue records pertaining to Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura constituencies are done at this office.

