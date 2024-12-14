Hyderabad: Pothole-ridden road in Shamsheergunj leaves locals in distress

Hyderabad: The Shamsheergunj-Rajanna Bowli connecting road is riddled with potholes causing significant inconvenience to scores of commuters.

The road was dug up months ago for drainage line works. However, the municipal authorities appear to have forgotten to repair leading to frequent accidents as motorists negotiate through the stretch.

“If motorists are not careful they end up falling in the dirty water. Daily one or two people fall down despite having good manoeuvring skills,” complained Sharath Kumar, a resident of Rajanna Bowli.

Three schools are located on the road. Santosh, a local shopkeeper said that schoolchildren are apprehensive of using the road as they have to encounter dirty water splashed by motorists.

The people want the authorities to immediately take up the road repair works. “The sooner it is done, the better for the public. The local MLA should also talk to the officials to get the repairs done,” request the local residents.