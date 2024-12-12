Toddler dies in car accident in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: An 18-month-old toddler was mowed down in a car accident in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar on Thursday, December 11.

The incident occurred when the girl was playing in front of her house; following the accident, the driver fled the place.

The girl’s family rushed her to a hospital in Hyderabad, where the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The Jawaharnagar police reached the accident spot and inspected the scene. Speaking to Siasat.com Jawahanagar SHO, S Saidaiah said, “A case has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.”

They have initiated an investigation into the accident and are checking the CCTV footage to identify the car involved in the incident.

Section 106 of the BNS says, ” Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years and shall also be liable to fine. Suppose such an act is done by a registered medical practitioner while performing a medical procedure. In that case, he shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to a fine.”