Hyderabad power demand hits record 4,114 MW

Hyderabad: Power demand within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits hit a record high on Thursday, October 1.

According to records from Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TGTransco) and GHMC, the demand touched 4,114 MW at 6.30 pm on October 1. TGSPDCL said it recorded the figure during the September 25 to October 2 period.

Demand higher than previous three years

During the corresponding period in 2023, GHMC’s peak power demand ranged between 2,647 MW and 3,043 MW.

The range increased to 2,999-3,417 MW in 2024. In 2025, the peak demand during the period stood between 2,682 MW and 3,281 MW.

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Hyderabad power consumption crosses 85 MU

Power consumption reached 85.85 million units (MU) on September 30 and 85.82 MU on October 1.

Across the TGSPDCL supply area, peak demand increased from 9,601 MW on September 25 to a record 12,299 MW on September 30.

Electricity consumption in the TGSPDCL supply area also rose from 185.79 MU to 223.34 MU during the same period.

Telangana records all-time peak demand

At the state level, Telangana recorded its highest-ever power demand of 19,892 MW on September 30.

Energy consumption on the day reached 327.56 MU.

As per officials, several factors are responsible for the rise in electricity demand. Some of them are urban expansion and growth in IT and commercial establishments.