Hyderabad: Prabhas’ Fauzi team meets with tragic accident, 1 dead

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident involving the team of Prabhas’ upcoming Tollywood film Fauzi has reportedly claimed one life and left five others seriously injured near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to reports, a production vehicle carrying crew members was on its way to the shooting location when it reportedly lost control and crashed into a road median. One member of the production unit died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

ప్రభాస్ 'ఫౌజీ' మూవీ షూటింగ్‌లో ప్రమాదం.. ఒకరు మృతి!



'ఫౌజీ' షూటింగ్‌కు వెళ్తున్న ప్రొడక్షన్ వాహనానికి యాక్సిడెంట్



ఈ ఘటనలో ప్రొడక్షన్ యూనియన్‌కి చెందిన ఓ వ్యక్తి మృతి



గాయపడిన మరో ఐదుగురికి సమీప ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స



రంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా అబ్దుల్లాపూర్‌మెట్‌ పరిధిలో చోటు చేసుకున్న… pic.twitter.com/BYv9t0UpY5 — BIG TV Breaking News (@bigtvtelugu) May 5, 2026

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, reports said. More details are awaited.

Following the incident, filming for Fauzi has been temporarily suspended as the team deals with the aftermath of the tragedy.

More about Prabhas-starrer Fauzi

The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is being produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Reports suggest that nearly 80 percent of the shoot has already been completed.

Fauzi is said to be a period drama set in the 1940s, revolving around the era of Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA). The film stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside debutante Imanvi, with veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher in key roles. An official announcement on release date is still awaited.