Hyderabad: Prajavani receives 5736 applications on Jan 21

Among these 5332 applications about Indiramma housing scheme.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st January 2025 6:36 pm IST
Prajavani receives 5736 applications on Jan 21
Citizens submit petitions during Prajavani Programme in Hyderabad. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme held at the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 21, received 5736 applications. Among these 5332 applications for the Indiramma housing scheme.

Apart from the Indiramma housing scheme, 132 applications were related to the panchayati raj and rural development department, 131 to the power department, 43 applications for revenue-related issues, one to pravasi janapani and 97 applications to other departments.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Prajavani receives over 3000 applications on Friday

37.11 pc of Prajavani grievances in 2024 unresolved: RTI

A Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao revealed that 37.11 percent of the grievances received in Prajavani in 2024 remain unresolved.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

According to the Telangana government‘s reply to the RTI, as of December 9, 2024, a total of 82,955 petitions were received, out of which only 43,272 were classified as grievances and the rest were rejected by the government, amounting to more than half of the total petitions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st January 2025 6:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button