Hyderabad: Prajavani receives 5736 applications on Jan 21

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme held at the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 21, received 5736 applications. Among these 5332 applications for the Indiramma housing scheme.

Apart from the Indiramma housing scheme, 132 applications were related to the panchayati raj and rural development department, 131 to the power department, 43 applications for revenue-related issues, one to pravasi janapani and 97 applications to other departments.

Also Read Hyderabad: Prajavani receives over 3000 applications on Friday

37.11 pc of Prajavani grievances in 2024 unresolved: RTI

A Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao revealed that 37.11 percent of the grievances received in Prajavani in 2024 remain unresolved.

According to the Telangana government‘s reply to the RTI, as of December 9, 2024, a total of 82,955 petitions were received, out of which only 43,272 were classified as grievances and the rest were rejected by the government, amounting to more than half of the total petitions.