Hyderabad: Preparations for Group IV notification begin

Hyderabad: A meeting to prepare for issue of Group IV notifications was held by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and all Heads of Departments at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

This follows chief minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao’s announcement to fill up 9,168 posts under Group IV cadre soon.

Somesh Kumar stated that the government has brought the Presidential Order 2018 with an objective to not only protect the rights of people of the state but also reform the functioning of the government. As per the order 95 percent of posts are reserved for locals.

The government issued notifications for filling up 503 posts under Group I. While the process for police recruitment is also going on, clearance has also been given to education department. The notification for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) has also been issued.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to submit all the relevant information, including roaster point details to the Public Service Commission (PSC) by the 29th of this month.

He directed that all junior assistant and equivalent posts in the sanctioned strength should be included and notified for direct recruitment.

“Promotional vacancies in Senior Assistant and Superintendent cadres should also be filled. All HoDs should work towards adhering to timelines so that the process is completed,” he concluded.