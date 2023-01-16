Hyderabad: Prince Mukarram Jah’s burial to be held on Jan 18

Hyderabad: The ‘Namaz e- Janaza’ of eight titular Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqui Mukarram Jah, will be held on Wednesday after the Asar prayers (5 pm) at Mecca Masjid, said Faiz Khan, trustee of the HEH Mukarram Jah Trust.

The body will arrive on Tuesday at 5 p.m in a chartered flight from Istanbul in Turkey. From 7.45 pm to 9 pm, the trustees, the Nizam family and people connected to the institutions will be allowed to pay their last respects.

On Wednesday, from 8 am till 1 pm, the general public will be allowed to have a glimpse and pay their last respects. Around 3.30 pm, the final journey will begin and in a procession it will be taken to Mecca Masjid.

The Namaz e- Janaza will be held after Namaz e Asar and the body will be later taken to the Asaf Jahi dynasty graves in the Mecca Masjid courtyard. It will be buried beside the grave of his father Mir Himayat Ali Khan Azam Jah Bahadur, father of Mukarram Jah and the eldest son of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Several high ranking officials of the Telangana government visited the Chowmahalla Palace and inspected the arrangements planned. A K Khan, advisor to government for Minority Affairs said the State government announced a state funeral for Mukarram Jah and all arrangements are being accordingly.

Apart from the titular Nizam of Hyderabad since the death of his grandfather in 1967, he was the chairperson of Nizam’s Charitable Trust and Mukarram Jah Trust for Education & Learning (MJTEL).

Born to Azam Jah and Princess Duru Shehvar

Mukarram Jah was born to Azam Jah, son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, and Princess Duru Shehvar, daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II on October 6, 1933.

After completing his initial studies at the Doon School in Dehradun, Mukarram studied at Harrow and Peterhouse, Cambridge. He also studied at the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.